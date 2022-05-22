Indore: MPPSC officials miffed over calls by candidates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has taken strong exception to candidates making phone calls to authorities, including the chairman, seeking information related to exams.

Besides, the Commission has threatened to take legal action against those who are recording phone call conversations with chairman and members and leaking it on social media by distorting the facts.

The notice issued by the MPPSC secretary on Friday stated that certain people use to call, Email the chairman and members of the commission on their personal numbers just after any order given by the court over the exam process or after any news published in the newspaper in this regard.

Such activities disturb the officials from their work and create unnecessary obstruction in their work.

“Legal action would be taken against those who record the conversation with the officials and circulate it on social media while distorting facts to create confusion over exam processes. It is expected not to call the chairman and the members,” the secretary stated in its letter adding that information regarding exams is being uploaded on social media while a helpline number is also released for the same.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:15 AM IST