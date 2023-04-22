Indore: MPPSC interviews to be held after gap of 4 years 

MPPSC head office in Indore | FP pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is going to take interviews of the state service exam after a gap of nearly four years, all thanks to legal tangle over OBC quota.

Interviews of selected candidates who qualified in state service main examination 2020 will start on April 27 and continue till May 9. Every day around 60 candidates will reach the PSC office for interviews.

Last time, MPPSC held interviews for state service exam-2018 in February 2019, around 50 months ago, for filling 286 vacancies lying vacant in different government departments.

The interview process was halted following the state government’s move of increasing OBC reservations from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. The government’s move was challenged in court and the matter is still sub-judice.

Resultantly, the selection process could not be completed. The MPPSC could not even declare the results of exams it conducted until general administration department suggested the 87-13 per cent formula

As per the formula, the MPPSC selects candidates against 87 per cent of vacancies whereas for remaining seats it provisionally selects 13 per cent candidates from OBC category and remaining 13 per cent from general category.

The idea was that if the court upheld 27 per cent reservation decision of the government, it would declare as qualified the provisional results of 13 per cent of candidates from the OBC category or if the 27 per cent reservation is not upheld then 13 per cent candidates from the general category would be declared selected.

Now, the MPPSC has decided to implement this formula in selection also. It would declare a selection list of 87 per cent of candidates and will wait for the selection of remaining 13 per cent till the final verdict by HC on the OBC quota.