Indore: MPPSC aspirant found dead in his hostel room

Indore: A youth who was supposed to appear for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Examination was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Bhanwarkuwan area on Sunday.

The police said that Deepak Khatke was found dead in his hostel room. “His body was found hanging from the ceiling which, prima facie, indicates that Deepak committed suicide. However, no suicide note was recovered from his room,” police officials said.

The police said that, during preliminary investigations, it was found that the accused had committed suicide a few days ago. When his decomposed body started stinking, the boys living near his room called the police and his body was brought down.

The police said that Deepak had completed his graduation from Holkar Science College and was preparing for the state competitive examination, MPPSC, which was held on Sunday.

The family members of the deceased Deepak made several claims to the police stating that he was good at studies. He was also not under any depression or tension. The police have registered a case and started investigations.