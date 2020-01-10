Indore: MPPSC appoints two Vyapam ‘tainted’ as observers, withdraws later

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) appointed two Vyapam ‘tainted’ persons as observers for preliminary state service exam (SSE)-2019 but withdrew them later after controversy erupted.

On Thursday morning, the MPPSC released a notification for the appointment of 20 observers for SSE scheduled on January 12. Retired IAS, IPS and judicial service officers were made observers. The list carried names to two persons “tainted” in the infamous Vyapam scam.

Retired IAS officer KC Jain was appointed as an observer for Ujjain division and Ashok Kumar Shivhare for Gwalior.

Vyapam whistle-blower Dr Anand Rai alleged that Anurag Jain, son of KC Jain, was made an accused in the CBI charge-sheet in Vyapam case. Anurag was an accused in the Pre-PG scam. RK Shivhare’s name, who is Ashok Shivhare’s brother, had also surfaced in the Vyapam scam.

Rai tweeted a complaint about the same to Chief Minister Kamal Nath whereas RTI activist Pankaj Prajapati posted Vyapam's charge sheet on social media in which the names of the relatives of the officers were mentioned.

In the evening, MPPSC withdrew both Jain and Shivhare as observers.

SP Singh has been appointed observers for Ujjain division in place of Jain whereas Akhilendra Arajaria replaced Shihare for Gwalior region.