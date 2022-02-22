Indore: ​MPPCB wants Discom to snap power connection of 9 polluting units

Indore

Lack of coordination between Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) and Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company is proving to be a boon for polluting units as they are evading stringent action.

Some of the industries were served notices by the pollution control board for non-compliance with the norms and when they did not improve their functioning, the MPPCB asked the West Discom multiple times to snap their power connection, but the latter has ignored the request.

Another reminder was sent to Discom on Monday along with the names of the errant companies.



According to sources, some of the notices are pending since 2016 and four to five reminders were sent to the Discom to snap the connection of industries but in vain.

“Under the sections 33A and 31A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, respectively, the board has served notices to the industries for shutting it down on non-compliance of the norms and also asked the Discom to cut their connections. Moreover, the chairman of Pollution Control Board has also requested the electricity distribution company through his letter for the same in July 2020 but in vain,” sources said.

Meanwhile, in charge of industrial areas in Regional Office of Pollution Control Board Sanjay Jain said that the board usually sends notices to the industries on non-compliance with norms and also requests the Discom for snapping the connections. “It is a regular process and both the departments work together to act against the industries polluting the environment,” Jain said.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:23 AM IST