Indore: ​MPOF alleges irregularities in appointments in School of Excellence for Eye

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Alleging irregularities in recruitments in School of Excellence for Eye, Madhya Pradesh Optometrist Federation submitted a memorandum to divisional commissioner and also to dean of MGM Medical College on Thursday.

President of Federation Kamal Goswami said that MGM Medical College had released an advertisement for the recruitment of paramedical staff in the institute but cancelled it after our objection over the procedure as well as the requirements asked for the posts.

“More than two years have passed but no new advertisement has been published by the college or the eye hospital administration for paramedical posts. Surprisingly, the hospital administration has appointed a staff member to the post of optometrist without any advertisement or following due procedure. Recruitments in the hospital are being done without following norms by the hospital administration,” Goswami said.

He also added that the staff which has been appointed by the hospital and medical college administration is not registered with the Paramedical Council of India which is the basic requirement for recruitment in any government institute.

“We informed dean Dr Sanjay Dixit about the same after the superintendent of School of Excellence for Eye informed us that appointment of staff has been outsourced,” Goswami said.

Meanwhile, Dr Dixit informed the media that they have asked the hospital administration to look into the matter and to remove the staff immediately if recruitment is against the norms.