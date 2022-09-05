Indore: MPMRCL warns people not to post wrong information about project

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has warned of strict action against trespassers who are entering the construction site of the Metro Rail, clicking photographs and then posting it on social media with unauthorised and mostly incorrect information.

In an advisory, MPMRCL said that the wrong information floating around in social media about the Metro Rail is harming the image of the agency. This is true in both Indore and Bhopal.

A MPMRCL official advised the public to ignore all such unauthentic information and follow the official website and social media accounts for correct information.

//Companies has to take deadline seriously

MPMRCL managing director Nikunj Kumar Shrivastava took a meeting of Metro officials and that of the construction companies to review the ongoing work. He told the construction companies to take the deadline very seriously and complete the work on time. He asked Metro officials to present report on status of ongoing work. He also visited some of the sites to gather information first hand.

“MPMRCL is committed to provide state-of-art, integrated and efficient urban transport systems to the urban centres in Madhya Pradesh. As first steps to this end, we are fast-pacing the rollout of the sanctioned corridors in Indore and Bhopal, both of which I firmly believe will spur transit oriented development and provide comprehensive multimodal mobility options to the citizens of the two cities,” said MD Shrivastava.