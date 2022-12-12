Indore: MPMRCL faces hectic work schedule ahead of PBD, GIS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited has its work cut out for the coming days, and a crucial meeting, headed by MPMRCL managing director Manish Singh, was held on Sunday in this regard.

First, they will have to complete the work of 24 priority designs by the end of this month. Second, the Indore Metro in coordination with the Indore Municipal Corporation will have to develop the roads along the corridor and also ensure proper beautification work given the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) and Global Investor Summit (GIS) to be held in the city in January 2023.

A detailed discussion on the implementation of the projects, their design, civil work, etc was held.

Emphasising on proper implementation of logistics chain management and vendor supply management in the Metro project, Singh said that this will speed up the implementation of the project.

Singh gave detailed instructions on the construction work of the Metro project as well as the beautification of the construction site and its surroundings.

“Beautification of the road and its surroundings from Chandragupta Square to Bapat Square, proper development of diversion roads near Gandhi Nagar Metro Station and on Super Corridor should be done by Metro in coordination with IMC,” directed Singh in the meeting.

He said that due to Global Investors Summit and Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan in January 2023, a diversion road should be developed on this road given the likely VVIP activity and traffic.

He instructed officials to widen the road around the Metro construction site at Bapat Square and also to remove unnecessary barricading from areas where the construction has been completed. The aim is to ensure that there are no traffic bottlenecks.

Singh directed MPMRCL officials to regularly prepare presentations of all the ongoing progress in Metro project work. He told officials to take timely decisions on pending issues to ensure the timely completion of the project. He said all important issues should be brought to his notice.

Senior officials of MPMRCL, representatives of general consultant and contractors partner Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), representatives of Dilip Buildcon Limited along with municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and others were present in the meeting.

QUOTE

“The general consultant and the contractor with mutual coordination will complete 24 priority designs required for the construction work by the end of this month.”

MPMRCL managing director Manish Singh