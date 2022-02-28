Indore: MPBSE issues instructions regarding board examination

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has issued instructions regarding broad examinations. MPBSE divisional officer Deven Sonwani said, “All the principals of schools recognized by the board are requested to inform all the students about the announced examination schedule and also paste the examination program of the board on the notice boards of the schools.”

Board has instructed affiliated schools to note and ensure correct communication of the schedule to all the students.

“If any public or local holiday is declared by the government during the examination period, the examinations will be conducted according to the same program,” Sonwani said.

Further, practical examinations of regular students will be conducted in their school and practical examinations of private students will be conducted at the examination centre allotted to them.

“To find out dates and time of practical examinations, private candidates can contact and enquire the same from the school principal or centre in-charge of the allotted centre,” Sonwani said.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:50 PM IST