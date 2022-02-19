Indore: MPBSE helpline for board exam students



Indore

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) started a helpline service for students of high school and higher secondary examination.

The helpline service has been started by the board for the students appearing in the High School and Higher Secondary examinations in 2022.

With the help of this helpline, the board is attempting to help students through counselling. Under the initiative, students will be provided guidance to overcome mental stress and academic problems during the time of examination.

The helpline is operational from 8 am to 8 pm on all days, including holidays. Students can contact these numbers 18002330175 for examinations and all information related to the board.

“The helpline is an essential measure for helping students, who suffer from examination stress or distress in preparation. All of them can call on the toll-free number and speak to counsellors,” Deven Sonwani, MPBSE divisional officer, said.

