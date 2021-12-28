Indore: MPBSE extends deadline for exam form corrections till January 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing the spread of Covid-19 in the state, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) extended the deadline for corrections to examination forms. The board has given one more chance to the students of Classes 10-12 to make changes in their examination form.

Students will now be able to make corrections to the examination forms till January 15. The changes must be made online directly using login details or with the help of MP online kiosks.

Earlier, the last date for making corrections was fixed for December 15.

The board examination for the academic session 2021-22 for Class 10 and Class 12 will start in mid-February. This is, perhaps, the first time in more than a decade that the MPBSE board examinations will be conducted in February.

To attempt these examinations, students have filled in the exam forms. To rectify the mistakes in the forms, the MP Board had officially declared the last date December 15, as the examinations were to begin in February. However, considering the large number of students and the spread of Covid-19 in the state, the board has now extended this date by one more month to January 15.

Students can amend their forms by visiting the kiosk from where they filled in the forms. Thereafter, no amendment will be allowed to their applications.

‘Many students facing issues’

‘A lot of students were facing problems and needed to make corrections according to requests sent to the divisional and state offices of the board’

— Deven Sonwani, divisional officer

NEP-based board exam from 2022

The MPBSE will also conduct examinations according to the new pattern proposed in the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The question paper of both the classes will comprise 40 per cent objective questions, 40 per cent subjective and the remaining 20 per cent of the questions will be of the analytical type. Earlier, the objective questions in the paper were fewer and covered only 25 per cent.

The theory portion of the MPBSE Class 10 exams is 80 marks and 20 marks are given for practical or project work. For the Class 12 Board examination, 30 marks are given for the practical examination and 70 marks for the theory portion. The students must note that there is no change in the old professional, NSQF and DLEd course examinations.

