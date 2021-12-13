Indore: ​MP third from bottom in energy efficiency index​

​- Shows 4.5 point negative growth compared to last year​

TINA KHATRI

Indore

Madhya Pradesh stands third from the bottom in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) in the country and compared to last year has shown a negative growth with a (- 4.5) score in 2020.

The data released recently by the Ministry of Power, Government of India (GoI) shows that while other states are moving ahead by bringing in changes in policies, actions and regulations in various sectors including industries, transport, building etc, MP has done nothing of that sort.

In SEEI 2020, twenty-seven (27) states and UTs improved their scores from SEEI 2019. Out of these, seven (7) states—Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu—improved their scores by more than ten points.

The classification of the performance of states and UTs in SEEI 2020 is the same as that used for SEEI 2019.

Each state/UT has been classified as a ‘Front ​R​unner’, ‘Achiever’, ‘Contender’, or ‘Aspirant’, based on their total score. Karnataka and Rajasthan are in the ‘Front ​R​unner’ category, having scored 70 and 61 out of 100, respectively.​ This is a significant improvement from SEEI 2019, where there was no state in the ‘Front ​R​unner’ category. The other top performers are Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, all in the ‘Achiever’ category.

MP ​stands in ​Contender category​

The number of states in the ‘Achiever’ category has increased from three in SEEI 2019 to six in SEEI 2020. The increase in the number of states in the ‘Front ​R​unner’ and ‘Achiever’ categories is due to achievements in EE at both the state and local levels.

The improvement in scores can be attributed to the states’ growing inclination towards a methodical and data-driven approach in tracking EE progress. There are four states in the ‘Contender’ category: Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Most improved were Rajasthan & Maharashtra​

The most improved states in SEEI 2020 are Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The participation of these two states in SEEI 2019 was limited, which may have been due to internal challenges. Rajasthan has especially outshone its ​2020 scores in all sectors. Maharashtra, too, has scored better in all sectors than in SEEI 2019, except in the cross-sector category.

Where did MP achieve?

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal achieved energy savings in SEEI 2020 through EE measures in water pumping and sewerage system.



MP among 12 working on awareness campaigns​

The SDAs of ​12 states and UTs — Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh — have conducted four or more EE awareness campaigns each.



What is needed to get to ​the ​top?

Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan are the top-performing states in this sector, each with a score of 4.

AP focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It would support the government of India in mitigating ill​-​effects of climate change by adopting both short-term and long-term strategies by involving all the stakeholders.

Kerala works on making buildings and urban spaces energy efficient. Rajasthan had a focused approach and policy initiatives of the state government. The Solar Energy Policy 2019 and the Wind and Hybrid Energy Policy 2019 have emerged as major facilitators to harness the natural advantage for Rajasthan holds in the renewable energy sector.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:37 PM IST