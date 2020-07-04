Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani takes review meeting on Smart City projects

Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani took a review meeting of the development works under the Smart City scheme and the work to be done under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission) at the Smart City Office in Nehru Park on Saturday.IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal gave a presentation on riverfront development work, road work, heritage walk and heritage building, water supply for 24 x7 in ADB area, sewerage work, mechanized parking, redevelopment work and other such works. She also gave a presentation regarding the provisions of Survey 2021 issued by the Government of India under the Swachh Bharat Mission recently.

MP Lalwani expressed satisfaction on the work being done under the Smart City. He asked the officials to show him the final design of the boundary wall of Lal Bagh Mahal before constructing it. Along with this, he suggested developing mechanized parking in the place of the school in front of Sarafa police station, which has been lying vacant for many days. He also told commissioner Pal to start riverfront development work behind Lal Bagh Palace. He also ordered a speed survey of the Jawahar Marg area for the elevated bridge which the Technogem Consultant company is doing at present and instructed them to submit a report regarding traffic control asap.