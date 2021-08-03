Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani meets Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, demands restarting Dubai flight​

Indore
MP Shankar Lalwani met Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi and demanded restarting of the Indore-Dubai-Indore international flight, and also placed other demands for the development of the city airport.
Demanding a new terminal, Lalwani told Scindia that the existing terminal building has capacity to carry 40 lakh passengers per year. Before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, 32 lakh passengers were using the airport every year, hence looking at future demand a new terminal should be constructed. Lalwani also urged Scindia to increase the length of the runway from the existing 2700 metres to 4000 metres so that big aircraft like Boeing 707 can land.
Lalwani said that minister Scindia informed him that talks are on with the State government over the land acquisition for the extension of the runway. He also assured Lalwani that the other demands would also be looked into.
