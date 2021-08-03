Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani meets Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, demands restarting Dubai flight​



Indore

MP Shankar Lalwani ​met Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia ​in New Delhi and demanded restarting of ​the ​Indore-Dubai-Indore​ international flight​, and also placed other demands for the development of the city airport.

​Demanding a new terminal, ​Lalwani ​told Scindia that the existing terminal building ​has capacity to carry 40​ lakh passengers per year​. ​Before the outbreak of Covid-19​ pandemic, 32 lakh passengers​ were using the airport every year, hence looking at future demand a new terminal should be constructed.​​ ​Lalwani ​also ​urge​d​ Scindia to increase the length of the runway ​from the existing 2700 metres ​to 4000 metres so that big aircraft like Boeing 707 can land.​

​Lalwani said that ​minister ​​Scindia informed ​him ​that talks ​are on ​with the State ​government over the​ land acquisition for the extension of the runway. He also​ assured Lalwani ​that the other demands would also be looked into.​