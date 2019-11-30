Indore MP Shankar Lalwani meets Rail Minister, demand superfast train

Indore: Local MP, Shankar Lalwani, reminded Railway Minister Piyush Goyal of his promise that the tri-weekly Indore-Howrah-Indore Kshipra Express would be run daily and demanded that he issue the orders, if only to keep his promise. The Railway Minister had made the announcement of running the train daily in Bhopal last year.

Lalwani met the Railway Minister Goyal in New Delhi on Thursday. He handed over a memorandum of demands to him.

He also demanded that a super fast train should be run between Indore-Mumbai and a Tejas train between Indore-New Delhi.

Lalwani told the railway minister that movement of the passengers on the Indore-Howrah route had increased a lot, so it had become necessary to run the train daily. The MP also demanded running of Indore-Patna train daily. Currently the train is running on 3 days in a week. The waiting list in Indore-Patna train too has increased a lot, so there is a need to run this train daily.

Earlier, speaking in the Lok Shabha Lalwani highlighted that the number of passengers from the city to Mumbai is increasing constantly and the city should be given a superfast express train to Mumbai. Apart from this, there has been a demand to run Tejas Express on Indore-Delhi route.

He emphasised on the need to improve the connectivity of the city to Rajasthan. The timing of Indore-Udaipur train be changed to 8:00 pm so that the train can reach Udaipur at 8:00 am next day. The timing of departure of Indore-Jaipur train from should be changed from 6 am in morning to evening.

The train running from Indore to Bikaner should be extended to Gurdaspur in Punjab. Similarly, Indore-Chandigarh train should be extended to Una and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.