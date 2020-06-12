Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani inspects ongoing survey of street vendors

Indore: Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani inspected the survey and registration work of IMC for creating a database of street vendors and unorganised workers in the city. The IMC had started the on June 8, and it will continue for the next 17 days. The registration work is being done under the central government's Urban Street Vendors Welfare Scheme.

IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said that IMC is maintaining their records zone wise and also registering and updating the data of street vendors.

In the review visit at IMC zone-15 office, MP Lalwani learnt about the documents required for registration of the vendors and the number of registrations done so far.