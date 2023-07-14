Indore: MP Housing Board Makes All Services Online | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To bring about transparency, Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board (MPHIDB) has made all its services online from July 10.

Now, the allottees can pay charges, fees and submit all types of applications online. For this, the Board has developed an ‘Allottee Portal’ to offer services online. Over 1.40 lakh allottees across the State and over 15,000 of the district will be benefited from this initiative.

Chandramouli Shukla, commissioner MPHIDB, issued an order in this regard on Wednesday. Now, the allottees would be able to make payments in a secure, transparent manner from the comfort of their homes.

The Board had started the process of offering services online from July 29, 2021 and now the allottee portal has also been made online. Before rolling out the services online, the Board had organised a one-day training programme on June 10 for all concerned staff and officers.

All concerned deputy commissioners, estate officers, and estate management personnel have been informed about the online process.

All the deputy commissioners and estate officers as well as estate management personnel have been directed that from July 10 the cases of conversion of private and government land should be resolved through the said online process only. No offline applications will be accepted.

The Board has also stated that the regular review of the case will be done at the headquarter-level in Bhopal.

Services Made Online

One can get the services by visiting the site of MPHIDB, where the Allottee Portal is being flashed. The online services can also be accessed through MP Online. The allottees can pay lease rent, common service charges, instalments, maintenance of land charges (MLC) etc. and apply online for name change (mutation), freehold, and applications for buying new property.

Overcharging Of Application Forms To End

The online service will control the practice of over-charging for applications. In the absence of online services, complaints of over-charging of application forms were quite common. An application form priced at Rs 590 was sold from anywhere between Rs 1,100 to Rs 2,000.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Narmada River Crosses Danger Mark At Rajghat In Barwani