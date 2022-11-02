e-Paper Get App
Indore: Moving car catches fire,owner safe

Indore: Moving car catches fire,owner safe

The fire brigade used about 4,000 litres of water to control the fire, but, by then, a major portion of the car had been damaged

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 01:13 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car caught fire near the Agriculture College on Tuesday evening. The car owner managed to save himself after he noticed smoke rising from the engine. The fire brigade had to use a tank of water to douse the flames.

The incident took place around 7 pm. Dilip Jain, a resident of Shalimar Township, was on his way back home from office when he noticed smoke rising from the front of the car. He stopped the car and quickly got off. After that, the car caught fire causing a traffic jam in the area for some time.

The fire brigade used about 4,000 litres of water to control the fire, but, by then, a major portion of the car had been damaged. The cause of the fire was not known till the filing of this report.

