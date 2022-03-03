Indore: ​Move to register present and former NCC cadets​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
A meeting for the registration of ex-NCC cadets was organised under the chairmanship of Brigadier Akashdeep Bhanot Group Commander NCC Group Indore at NCC Group Headquarters, Indore on Thursday.
Colonel Pankaj Gupta, administrative officer of 9 MP Battalion NCC Indore said both past and present NCC cadets can register themselves.
On the occasion Brigadier Akashdeep Bhanot said through the organisation they will do social service and also train present cadets in different disciplines so that they can get employment.
Brigadier Bhanot said Indore Group Headquarters will organise a program to boost the registration process.
