Indore: ​Move to register present and former NCC cadets​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A meeting for the registration of ex-NCC cadets was organi​s​ed under the chairmanship of Brigadier Akashdeep Bhanot Group Commander NCC Group Indore at NCC Group Headquarters, Indore on Thursday.

Colonel Pankaj Gupta, administrative officer of 9 MP Battalion NCC Indore said both past and present NCC cadets can register themselves.

​On the occasion​ Brigadier Akashdeep Bhanot​ ​​said through the organisation they will do social service and also train present cadets in different disciplines so that they can get employment.

Brigadier Bhanot ​said Indore Group Headquarters will organi​s​e a program ​to boost the registration process.​

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:50 PM IST