Indore: Move over Thiyaas, Café culture is here to stay

Indore: Indoreans love for food is well documented. But, Indoreans love their tea too. They love to discuss varied subjects while sipping steaming hot tea from a ‘kulhad’ (mud cups) at small roadside tea stalls which with passage of time came to be known as ‘thiyaas’ ( a place where people can sit or stand and discuss all topics beneath the sky even with strangers).

These thiyaas were a part and parcel of daily life style of common Indoreans. Some of these thiyaas even acquired cult figure so much so that visiting it became a part of daily routine for many.

As city developed, thiyaas lost their sheen and popularity to cafes that mushroomed across the city offering a variety of services and facilities. Today, Gen X can be seen frequenting these cafes that can be found at every corner of street.

In fact, café culture has been growing gradually. In sync with Gen X penchant for experimenting with different tastes, these Cafés have started offering a variety of food items, including that available in roadside stalls. Besides, these cafes are always eager to customise their cuisine as per customer’s demand.

The reason behind the success of café culture is that people differ in likings. People have also turned towards comfort while having their food and cafes cater to it very well.

Another reason behind success of the cafe culture is that Indore is coming up of educational institutions like colleges and coaching centres. Students from different places living in hostels or as paying guests choose cafes as their buddy-hub niche. Rather than sitting ideally at home people prefer to go out to change atmosphere and satisfy their cravings.

While working out in cafes is yet another trend, most of the café’ give access to free wireless networks combined with smart phones, tablets and laptops that allow people to work outside the physical office. Luxury, comfort and above all status symbol, which is popular with youngsters and college students too, can be considered as significant factors for driving the café culture.

The café system has also made a social impact in the city by eradicating unemployment to an extent. It has created a platform to so many jobless people by employing them; also they have given rise to online food delivering apps. Rising cafe culture is offering employment to people but also robbing street-side shops of business. People tend to enjoy lavish food with varieties rather than typical Indori dishes.

In the city, one can see plethora of cafe’s ranging from lavish to normal ones. Some of the cafes offer a bite of different types of cuisines prepared exclusively by them. Nowadays café system has thrown a new kind of blogging, popularly known as food blogging. Bloggers visit cafes and present their subjective review about the taste and service. Cafe’s give their best just to get the best review that will proliferate their goodwill.