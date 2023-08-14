Indore: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Insurance Company Asked To Pay Rs 42L As Compensation | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Motor Accident Claims Tribunal fined a Maruti owner Rs 41,74,700 for being responsible for a road accident that resulted in the death of an individual.

On October 10, 2019, a road accident was registered under the Pithampur station where the investigation revealed that Dinesh Oliawat was driving a motorcycle which was hit by a Maruti car causing serious injuries to Dinesh who died later during his treatment.

Read Also MP Government Changes Collector On First Day Of Newly-Formed Mauganj District

The investigation also revealed that the Maruti car owner was driving recklessly and over-speeding became a reason for the death. The car owner had 2,719 pending challans as well.

Dinesh was the sole earning member of the family and his wife, three daughters, and parents depended on him. He was an employee of a consultation company with a monthly earning of Rs 17, 952.

Looking over the severity of the case that Dinesh was the sole earning member of the family of 7, MACT said that the insurance amount of Rs 41, 74, 700 must be paid by the insurance company of the vehicle within a month along with a 6 per cent of annual interest.

Read Also Indore: Jail Guard Robbed Of Gold Chain By Two Men On Scooter

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)