Indore: Most wanted Remdesivir ‘out of stock’

Most wanted Remdesivir ‘out of stock’

Indore: With the increasing cases of COVID-19, the cost of Remdesivir injection has been ‘doubled’ by the chemists and wholesalers. Moreover, “scarcity” of the injection has also hit the market and people are not getting the product even at a premium.

The cost of the injection is about Rs 899 but due to “scarcity of supply” and increased demands, it is being sold for over Rs 2000.

“Due to increase in demand and decrease in supply, there’s “scarcity” of Remdesivir shots. Stockists are failing to supply the injection even at a premium due to which many had to go back disappointed,” owner of Amit Drug Store in Dawa Bazar said.

Similarly, Anil Desai, family member of a patient in Superspeciality Hospital, couldn’t get more than one injection for his patient in the market.

“I only got one injection and don’t know whether I will have another tomorrow or not,” he said.

The range of Remdesivir injections starts from Rs 899 and goes up to Rs 5400.

ICMR didn’t find Remdesivir effective in treatment but hospitals and doctors are using the same for treating the patients and are getting good results.

Crisis management committee meant for lockdown only: Congress

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Nilabh Shukla said that patients are not getting beds in hospitals and medicines in the market.

“Government and administration has failed in improving facilities in hospitals and providing medicines to the patients. One year has passed but instead of improving, conditions have turned worse as people are not getting beds and medicines,” he said.

He also targeted the crisis management committee and said that it is meant only for taking decisions on lockdown and restrictions but not to provide facilities to patients.

Eight patients get Remdesivir at 'Day Care'

As many as eight patients got remdesivir injection in Day Care facilities in MTH and Superspeciality Hospital.

“Three patients were discharged from MTH after administering remdesivir to them while five from Superspeciaity Hospital. These patients will be monitored through calls by the hospitals and they will get their dose daily in the hospital,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.