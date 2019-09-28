Indore: Most NAAC proposals to DAVV fall on deaf ears

Indore: Recommendations by the peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), on whose assessment report Grade A accreditation was granted to the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in 2014, have been largely overlooked by the university.

Out of 13 recommendations made by the peer team, eight fell on deaf ears. “A team of nine members led by Central University of Karnataka former vice chancellor AM Pathan had visited the DAVV from January 15 to 17, 2014 and assessed its standards.

Before leaving the university, the team had made 13 recommendations for enhancement of quality of the institution but most of them were overlooked completely,” said a senior professor wishing anonymity.

He stated that another team of NAAC would arrive in the DAVV in November for the fourth cycle of accreditation. “The new team will certainly take stock of compliance of recommendations by the old team,” he added.

When contacted, vice chancellor Dr Renu Jain stated that she would go through the recommendations and if possible implement them before new team of NAAC arrives in the university.

However, the fact remains that none of the recommendations, not complied to in last five years, can be implemented in one to two months now.

Some of the recommendations which were overlooked completely include appointment of regular faculty in School of Social Sciences and School of Languages, enhancement of research, improvement in student-faculty ratio, and collaborations with national and international institutes.

By Atul Gautam