Indore: Most banks to remain closed for four days from today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



The majority of private and public sector banks will remain closed for four days from Saturday, due to the weekend and strike call given by the bank unions. Saturday is the four Saturday of the month and banks will remain closed, and Sunday is always a bank holiday.



Majority of private banks except for ICICI and HDFC and all PSU banks except State Bank of India (SBI) will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday (March 28 and 29) due to strike call given by All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), said KM Shukla, MPBEA secretary. Reserve Bank and regional rural bank employees will also join the two-day strike.

The Bank of India employees are on a three-day strike from March 28 as they are also protesting against a decision of Bank of India management to outsource certain works of the bank to private parties.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:47 PM IST