Indore: Most auto drivers fail to turn up to take permits

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The illegal auto-rickshaw drivers in the city disregarded the warning of Regional Transport Office not to ply their vehicles sans permit and other documents.

The RTO had launched an action against auto-rickshaws plying without permit and warned the auto-rickshaw drivers to take the permit in 15 days.

A team of RTO had also cracked down on the auto-rickshaws and seized over 75 vehicles a few days ago.

Surprisingly, the RTO didn’t receive many applications for seeking permits which left the RTO officials furious.

“We had given 15 days time to the auto-rickshaw drivers plying without permit. Over 10 days has passed but we didn’t receive the expected number of applications,” RTO Pradeep Sharma told the media.

He added that they will issue another warning notice to the drivers. “After giving one more chance, we will launch another drive against auto-rickshaw drivers in the city and will seize the vehicles if they are found driving without permit,” Sharma said. RTO officials say there are more than 2000 auto-rickshaws in the city which are running sans permits.

