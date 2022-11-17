Indore: Morning turns hazy, night temp likely to drop further by 2-3 degrees Celsius  

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With day and night temperatures decreasing, the chill has returned to the city for the last two days. Moreover, Wednesday morning also turned hazy with a rise in humidity and the visibility dropped to 1,500 meters.

According to the weatherman, the conditions would remain the same for a couple of days along with a drop in the night temperature by an additional 2-3 degrees Celsius.

“As there is no effect of the Western disturbance, the cold winds are blowing from the northeastern direction which pulled down the night temperature back to 14 degrees Celsius. Night temperature is hovering above normal for the last few days but it would drop about 1-2 degrees Celsius below normal,” the weatherman said.

They also added that the temperature would not drop more in day time due to another feeble Western disturbance which might occur in a couple of days.

“The Western disturbance is a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level. A fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest India during the next 24 hours, with no significant change thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over the remaining parts of the country for the next 5 days,” the weatherman said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 14.8 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal.