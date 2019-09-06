Indore: Morning showers hit office-goers hard

Indore: City witnessed 2.1 mm of rainfall on Thursday. With this the total rainfall of the season reached 34.43 inches. The continuous rains hit the office-goers hard and many of them, who already moved out without rain coats or umbrellas, were drenched even before reaching their destination.

Meanwhile, Meteorological department officials said similar condition would prevail for next couple of days and said that the city would also witness light to moderate rains.

For the past three days, the city saw continuous light showers and people could witness Sun shine only for a few hours that too after noon. On Thursday also, citizens woke up to a misty morning and intermittent rains, which continued in the city till evening.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Jaipur, Guna, Umaria, Pendra road, Jharsuguda and centre of low pressure area over coastal Odisha and neighburhood and thence south-eastwards to east central Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation lies over east Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood ,” the Met official said. They added that east Madhya Pradesh would see heavy rainfall while Indore region would see moderate rainfall for the next couple of days.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above the normal.

IMC preparations exposed, moderate rains cause water logging

Even after a brief spell of rainfall, many roads of the city were waterlogged causing trouble to the commuters. Chaos was seen on the service road near Bengal Square and Pipliyahana Square as the traffic was diverted on these roads.

Depalpur records highest rainfall

As per the data released by district administration, Indore district has received average rainfall. Indore tehsil has recorded 862 mm, Mhow recorded 712.6 mm, Sanwer recorded 749 mm. Depalpur recorded 1118.8 mm and Gautampura recorded 986 mm rainfall for far.