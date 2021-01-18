Indore: More trouble for Faruqui, now UP cops want him for a 9-month-old case



Indore: Police staff of George Town Police Station of Prayagraj in Uttar

Pradesh submitted a production warrant in an Indore court for comedian

Munawar Faruqui in connection with a case registered there in April.

Munawar has been behind bars since his arrest on January 1 for

allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a programme.



//CASE IN PRAYAGRAJ

A case was registered against Faruqui for 'insulting' Hindu deities

and Union home minister Amit Shah at George Town police station on

April 19, 2020 by local lawyer Ashutosh Mishra.



The FIR of the case states that the accused Munawar Faruqui had made

objectionable comments on the Hindu Gods and Goddesses.



The case was lodged under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between

different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth,

residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance

of harmony), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage

religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious

beliefs), and sections 65 and 66 of Information Technology Act.



Regarding the case, the UP police have now demanded Munawar's custody

and submitted a production warrant.



//Jail Superintendent said

“We have received information about the production warrant but the

date is not mentioned in the warrant of hearing of Faruqui. After

hearing in the High Court bench of Indore on January 25 further

decisions will be made. If the court grants bail to him (Faruqui) we

will hand over his custody to UP police or if his bail gets rejected

we will send him when the court there will call him for hearing,” said

Central Jail Superintendent Rakesh Bhangre.



//Edwin bail rejected

The advocate in the case Rajesh Joshi said that the bail application

in Edwin Anthony case has been rejected by the lower court.



//CASE TIMELINE

JANUARY 1: Munawar Faruqui was arrested along with four others for

allegedly insulting and making indecent remarks on Hindu deities and

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a New Year show in Indore. The

four others arrested include Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas, Nalin Yadav,

and event coordinator Edwin Anthony. The arrests were made based on a

complaint filed at the Tukoganj police station, by Eklavya Singh Gaur,

son of a MLA (Indore-4) Malini Laxman Singh Gaur.



JANUARY 15: the hearing on Munawar's bail petition was extended as the

Tukojiganj police failed to present the case diary in the court. The

Indore bench of the Madhya High Court deferred the bail hearing to

next week on January 25.



// “No Evidence, No Case Diary”

Claims were made in the case stating that the police are not having

any evidence in the case, SP (East) Vijay Khatri denied the facts and

told Free Press that police have enough evidence against

Faruqui and others.