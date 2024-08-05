Indore: More Than 200 Projects, Development Work To Be Launched |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On completion of two years of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav’s tenure on Monday, more than 200 different public welfare schemes as well as development works will be inaugurated and launched under all assembly constituencies of Indore. IMC officials said that more than 200 public welfare schemes and development work will be launched in which under Assembly constituency Rau Jigyasa Rath, Road Bhoomi Pujan and inauguration of works completed in the wards included under the Assembly will be done.

In Assembly constituency Indore-04, 50 per cent discount campaign on water tax will be launched and inauguration of works completed in the wards included under the assembly constituency will be done. Similarly, in assembly constituency Indore-02 and Sanwer area, inauguration of Sanjeevani Clinic and inauguration of works completed in the wards included under the assembly will be done.

In Indore 5 constituency, Traffic Mitra Abhiyan will be launched. In assembly constituency Indore-03, inauguration of new bridges and works completed in the included wards will be done. More such programmes will be organised in other constituencies of Indore.

Camp for water tax at over 100 places

It has been decided to regularise accounts of city's water tax payers by adjusting the remaining outstanding amount on one-time payment of 50 per cent of the outstanding amount recorded in their accounts till the year 2022-23. For this, a campaign for regularisation of water tax accounts will be run from August 5 to August 24 at more than 100 places in the city.

Traffic Mitra Abhiyan

Traffic Mitra Abhiyan will begin from Monday with the aim of improving traffic management in the city. Under this mega campaign, more than 1k students, doctors, lawyers, social workers and journalists will manage traffic at various squares of the city every Saturday and Sunday.