Indore: More than 1K defaulters owe more than Rs 1L each to power company

Indore

More than 1000 consumers are defaulting on more than Rs 1 lakh in electricity bill.

This information was given by Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar during a meeting on Friday.

He stated that efforts should be made to recover the pending dues ​of big defaulters. The superintending engineer has been directed to personally go to the doorstep​s ​of the major defaulters for recovery of dues.

Addressing engineers from all the 15 districts ​of ​West Discom ​in Polground, Tomar said that sincere efforts should be made to collect revenue in large areas like Indore city, Indore Rural, Dewas and Ujjain.

Tomar stated that all consumers ​who ​have a default amount of more than Rs 1 lakh should ​approached individually and the sum should be recovered in February itself.

The MD also stated that bill amount should also be recovered from all 5.25 lakh consumers in Indore city in February itself. For that,​ ​a ​daily target should be set and achieved, he added.

Tomar expressed satisfaction ​over the supply of electricity to all non-agricultural consumers. He said that they are getting more than 23 hours 56 minutes of supply daily. For only ​a ​few minutes daily the power is shut down for maintenance, break down, and on request of district administration and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Tomar stressed on the need for further improvement in the supply system in Neemuch and Khandwa. He said that actual bills and not the assessment-based bills should be issued to the consumers of big cities. There should not be any negligence in this regard,” he added.