Indore: More students to attend govt schools from Monday as 1,500 more turned up on Saturday

Indore:

Over 7,500 students attended school on Saturday, which is about an increase of 1,500 students from yesterday, as shared by district education officer Akshay Singh Rathore. He added that the number of students might rise further on Monday, as parents get use to the idea of new normal schooling.

About 19,500 students are studying in 164 government high schools and high secondary schools in Indore district.

The number of students attending government schools included students of class 9th, class 11th along with students of class 10th and class 12th. Students of class 9th and class 11th have been coming to school for doubt clearing sessions since September 21.

As shared by to Narendra Jain, Additional District Project Coordinator, about seven and a half thousand students reached schools on Saturday.

More rooms were allotted to ensure social distancing in schools and arrangements were finalised. Sanitisers and masks were arranged for students in schools.

Right now only students of class 10th and 12th are being called. Principals of government schools will take a decision to call students of class 9th and 11th at their level in the coming days.

Fewer students arrived than expected

Arrangements were made to seat 15 students in 30 rooms in class 10th-12th in the government excellence school, i.e. Bal Vinay Mandir.

Due to low attendance, students were accommodated in only six rooms.

RK Chelani, principal of Sanyogitaganj Kanya Higher Secondary School, said, “Our school has a larger area, so we called all the students from 9th to 12th.” In Sanyogitaganj, around 55 students arrived on Saturday.