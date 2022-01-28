Indore: More patients recovering than new cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even when the daily number of Covid-19 cases remained over 2000, it is very fortunate that the number of people recovering from the disease is also increasing swiftly.

As many as 1498 Covid cases were found positive on Thursday and the number of patients recovered was almost double to the number of patients who tested positive i.e. 2830.

The spread of Covid-19 has been swift in the past few days as over 7731 patients were found positive in the last five days. However, the number of patients recovered in the same period is 11869 i.e. over 4000 patients more recovered than the number of patients found positive in the last five days.

Moreover, the number of cases admitted to hospitals is also low as 95 per cent of the total patients are in home isolation. The number of patients at the Maa Ahilya Covid Care Centre is also not more than 70.

According to doctors, most of the patients have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic and they recover in 5-7 days after being infected.

The highest number of patients who recovered in a single day during the second wave of Covid-19 was 2,697 on May 4. In the third wave, the highest number of patients recovered in one day was 3005 on January 26.

The total number of active cases in the city was 17015 on January 27.

New cases and recovered patients in last five days

Date New cases Recovered Active cases

Jan 23 2665 1890 22964

Jan 24 1963 2104 21820

Jan 25 1992 2040 20770

Jan 26 2278 3005 19149

Jan 27 1498 2830 17015

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 12:27 AM IST