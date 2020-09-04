Indore: More flights to Mumbai from next week

Come September 10, the sixth direct flight from the city to Mumbai will take off.

IndiGo will roll-out its second direct flight to Mumbai. Ullas Nair, Member of Travel Agent’s Association of

India (TAAI) said ticket booking for the new flight has started. The initial one side fare is about Rs 3500 per passenger. The flight will operate thrice a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. As per the schedule released by IndiGo, the flight 6E-171 Mumbai-Indore will leave Mumbai at 11.25 am and arrive here at 12.50 pm. In the return journey, the flight 6E-172 Indore-Mumbai will take off from here at 1.30 pm and reach Mumbai at 2.46 pm. This will be the second IndiGo flight on this sector, for which it will deploy an Airbus.

Meanwhile, Air India’s second flight to Mumbai from here will take off from September 9. TK Jose,

Chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) said the flight will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Booking has started. According to Jose, the flight will take off from Mumbai at 10.10 am and land here at 11.30 am. In the return flight, the aircraft will take off from here at 12.20 pm and land at 13.30 pm.

Air Asia and Vistara are already operating one each flight on the sector.

Vande Bharat mission: 3 more flights from Dubai

Aryama Sanyal, airport Director, informed that under Vande Bharat Mission phase-4, Spicejet will operate 3 flights between Dubai to Indore. The flight B-738 will operate on September 16, 23 and 30.