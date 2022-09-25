Indore: More consumers taking benefit of ‘Grih Jyoti Yojana’ in city

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of people taking benefit of ‘Grih Jyoti Yojana’ has increased since the summer season. Compared to the summer months, namely April, May, June, and July, the number of people taking benefit of the scheme has increased from 1.25 lakh to 3.25 lakh in August and September. The consumers have been provided a subsidy of Rs 12 crore.

In summer, the consumption increases due to the high use of air conditioners, fans and coolers in the city. Many consumers go out of the maximum consumption limit of 150 units within thirty days.

There are 6 lakh domestic consumers of Indore city and 3.25 lakh i.e. more than half of the consumers are taking benefit of the scheme. Each beneficiary was provided with a maximum subsidy of Rs 543 each month. Along with Indore, thousands of consumers of Mhow, Depalpur, Sanwer, Hatod, Manpur, Gautampura, Betma, and Mhowgaon have also benefited under this scheme. Amit Tomar, managing director of West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, said that the number of consumers in urban areas has increased. The said scheme is consumption based, the benefit of which is based on the actual billing of the particular month.

