Indore: Moral, ethical crisis bigger challenge than technology: Harivansh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh believes that for the modern society, moral and ethical crisis poses a bigger challenge than artificial intelligence or technology.

Addressing 62nd Summer Symposium of Abhyas Mandal on Monday, said that challenges posed by ethical crisis were inevitable and colossal. “The world is currently facing ethical challenges. Moral crisis too is a big challenge. Violation of ethics will end the world soon,” he said.

Speaking on -- Challenges of New Era – deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha said that the country has always set high standards of morality. It has been nation’s strength, he added.

He further said that in the past material prosperity acted as a catalyst for moral degradation. However, the society acted in time and the latter disappeared, he said and lamented that the new generation was not aware of the struggle to stem moral degradation.

“At certain places, red card is essential to avail free goods under the government scheme. An investigation will reveal that 80% of recipients were not eligible for it. It is a well-known fact that today’s youth dreams of becoming a millionaire without putting in hard work,” he said and added, “We have to realise that in the past we had dilapidated schools. But the generation that passed out of these schools set a high standard of morality.”

“This makes it amply clear that education does not come from means but from sacrifice and dedication. And, only we can protect moral values,” said Harivansh.

He also cautioned new generation against social media. “Their attachment to it is a challenge,” he said and added, “Technology has turned the world into a global village. Advancement of technology in the 21st Century now is a serious challenge to us. In a book published in 1996, it was said that not technology, but violation of ethics will end the world sooner. And now this is a major challenge that we need to deal with.”