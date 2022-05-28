e-Paper Get App

Indore: Moot Parliament session held at DAVV

During the session, the newly appointed members took oath. Discussions ​ ​on several topics including defence and agriculture were held during the session, and a bill was ​also ​passed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 01:04 AM IST
article-image
Moot Parliament session |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A Moot Parliament session was held as part of the 16th National Youth Parliament ​c​ompetition ​organised at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya on Friday.

The ​Moot Parliament ​session ​lasted for 55​ ​minutes​, where the Speaker, ruling party leaders and Opposition leaders and other participants were​ present.​

During the session, the newly appointed members took oath. Discussions ​ ​on several topics including defence and agriculture were held during the session, and a bill was ​also ​passed.

​​During a discussion on defen​c​e​​-related issues the Opposition questioned the ruling party which was replied to by the defen​c​e minister.

Chief guest was state higher education minister ​Dr ​Mohan Yadav, special guests were MP Shankar Lalwani, head of department political science of Government Kalidas Girls College (Ujjain) Dr Kiran Rathore and group coordinator NYPC 16th Dr Prahlad Maruti Mane from Shivaji University of Kolhapur (MH). The programme was ​presided over by DAVV vice-chancellor Renu Jain.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Moot Parliament session held at DAVV

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 20-year-old mobile thief gets caught after he replaces SIM card in stolen handset to chat...

Mumbai: 20-year-old mobile thief gets caught after he replaces SIM card in stolen handset to chat...

Mumbai: SRA declares all slum pockets of city as approved slums to expedite redevelopment

Mumbai: SRA declares all slum pockets of city as approved slums to expedite redevelopment

Reasons why Aryan Khan was given a clean chit

Reasons why Aryan Khan was given a clean chit

Lonavala school closure: Education dept says it should run for a year

Lonavala school closure: Education dept says it should run for a year

Mumbai: 120 lifeguards, jet skis and kayaks deployed at beaches for monsoon

Mumbai: 120 lifeguards, jet skis and kayaks deployed at beaches for monsoon