Indore: Moot Parliament session held at DAVV

Moot Parliament session |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A Moot Parliament session was held as part of the 16th National Youth Parliament ​c​ompetition ​organised at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya on Friday.

The ​Moot Parliament ​session ​lasted for 55​ ​minutes​, where the Speaker, ruling party leaders and Opposition leaders and other participants were​ present.​

During the session, the newly appointed members took oath. Discussions ​ ​on several topics including defence and agriculture were held during the session, and a bill was ​also ​passed.

​​During a discussion on defen​c​e​​-related issues the Opposition questioned the ruling party which was replied to by the defen​c​e minister.

Chief guest was state higher education minister ​Dr ​Mohan Yadav, special guests were MP Shankar Lalwani, head of department political science of Government Kalidas Girls College (Ujjain) Dr Kiran Rathore and group coordinator NYPC 16th Dr Prahlad Maruti Mane from Shivaji University of Kolhapur (MH). The programme was ​presided over by DAVV vice-chancellor Renu Jain.