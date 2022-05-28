Indore: Moot Parliament session held at DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
A Moot Parliament session was held as part of the 16th National Youth Parliament competition organised at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidhyalaya on Friday.
The Moot Parliament session lasted for 55 minutes, where the Speaker, ruling party leaders and Opposition leaders and other participants were present.
During the session, the newly appointed members took oath. Discussions on several topics including defence and agriculture were held during the session, and a bill was also passed.
During a discussion on defence-related issues the Opposition questioned the ruling party which was replied to by the defence minister.
Chief guest was state higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, special guests were MP Shankar Lalwani, head of department political science of Government Kalidas Girls College (Ujjain) Dr Kiran Rathore and group coordinator NYPC 16th Dr Prahlad Maruti Mane from Shivaji University of Kolhapur (MH). The programme was presided over by DAVV vice-chancellor Renu Jain.
