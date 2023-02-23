Indore: ‘MOODY’ CLIME TRIGGERS VIRAL INFECTION

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the continuous fluctuation in weather conditions, city doctors are witnessing a surge in viral infections with prolonged cough and complaints of fatigue.

Blaming the chilly-mornings and warm noon, the doctors said that the cases of viral infection are on the rise by at least 15-20 per cent and most of the people are getting infected with the throat infection and coughing.

According to Dr Salil Bhargava, HoD respiratory medicine department in MGM Medical College, people are facing a spread of a weird viral infection in which they have a cough, cold, running nose, and infected throat.

“The time of recovery has been increased from 3 to 5 days to 5-8 days while patients are getting relief from the cough in 10-15 days at least. Along with frequent changing weather, increasing pollution is also a reason for the same,” Dr Bhargava said.

Meanwhile, president of Indian Medical Association, Dr Anil Bhadoria, said about 20-30 per cent patients in OPD have symptoms suggestive of a viral respiratory tract infection.

“Not only are the children but the elders too falling prey to the disease. It is important to immediate treatment as avoiding the symptoms can prove harmful for the patients,” Dr Bhadoria

said adding “Increasing AQI is also a reason for the longing effect of the viral diseases.”

The experts suggested that most of the patients have mixed symptoms including viral infection and Covid-like symptoms but it is not affecting the lungs much.

Day temperature drops two degrees Celsius

The fluctuation in weather continues on Wednesday as the day temperature dropped by two degrees Celsius in 24 hours. The maximum temperature, which crossed the 34-degree Celsius mark, dropped back to 32 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. However, the day temperature remained two degrees Celsius above the normal while the night temperature rose to 16 degrees Celsius, which remained three degrees Celsius above normal.

