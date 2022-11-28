e-Paper Get App
Indore: Monthly medal round golf tourney held

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 03:04 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Royal Garha Golf Club organized its monthly  medal  round golf tournament  here on Sunday.  At least 42 golfers from Indore, Ujjain, Mhow , Bhopal  and Dewas participated in it.

The results:

The Best Gross Score Championship trophy was won by Chanchal Soni. The Net Score Winner Trophy for Adult was won by Chandrakant Neema. The Net Score Trophy for Senior Citizen was won by RB Sahi. The net score trophy for ladies was won by Praveena Mishra. The net score trophy of juniors  won by Deepika Tomar. The net score trophy of sub junior won   by Krisha. The trophy of Close to the Pin won by Rajesh Vyas (ACP).

The trophies were presented to the winners by the Chief guest Dr Rajesh Kashliwal and Lalit Kumar Commandant of BSF. All the participants were amzed to see the new face of Golf Course for its maintenance and conduct of tournament as well as the Garha family for providing such a beautiful atmos phere , this information  provided by Mohammed Ziayaullah Khan, former retired  IG  of  BSF.



