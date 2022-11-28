Indore: Monthly medal round golf tourney held

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Royal Garha Golf Club organized its monthly medal round golf tournament here on Sunday. At least 42 golfers from Indore, Ujjain, Mhow , Bhopal and Dewas participated in it.

The results:

The Best Gross Score Championship trophy was won by Chanchal Soni. The Net Score Winner Trophy for Adult was won by Chandrakant Neema. The Net Score Trophy for Senior Citizen was won by RB Sahi. The net score trophy for ladies was won by Praveena Mishra. The net score trophy of juniors won by Deepika Tomar. The net score trophy of sub junior won by Krisha. The trophy of Close to the Pin won by Rajesh Vyas (ACP).

The trophies were presented to the winners by the Chief guest Dr Rajesh Kashliwal and Lalit Kumar Commandant of BSF. All the participants were amzed to see the new face of Golf Course for its maintenance and conduct of tournament as well as the Garha family for providing such a beautiful atmos phere , this information provided by Mohammed Ziayaullah Khan, former retired IG of BSF.

