Indore: Monsoon retreats, winter from first week of November

Indore: Delayed by 15 days, officials of Regional Meteorological Department have announced withdrawal of monsoon from Indore region.

According to meteorologist Uday Sarwate, “The withdrawal line of the southwest monsoon passed through Cooch Behar, Sriniketan, Ranchi, Pendra Road, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Indore, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Porbandar. It has been withdrawn from many areas of Ujjain and Indore divisions but will be withdrawn from the whole state in next 24 hours.”

However, the city has been witnessing unusual weather conditions; hot and humid during the day and drizzles in the evening.

On Wednesday, the sky got clear and the conditions turned hot and humid. Later, in the evening, ​a ​cool breeze turned the weather pleasant again.

“It is the transition period between monsoon and winter as the withdrawal of monsoon is taking place. City will feel the inception of winters from the first week of November but it will set by the second week of November, close to Diwali,” Sarwate said.