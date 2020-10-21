Indore: Monsoon retreats, winter from first week of November

Indore: Delayed by 15 days, officials of Regional Meteorological Department have announced withdrawal of monsoon from Indore region.
According to meteorologist Uday Sarwate, “The withdrawal line of the southwest monsoon passed through Cooch Behar, Sriniketan, Ranchi, Pendra Road, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Indore, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Porbandar. It has been withdrawn from many areas of Ujjain and Indore divisions but will be withdrawn from the whole state in next 24 hours.”
However, the city has been witnessing unusual weather conditions; hot and humid during the day and drizzles in the evening.
On Wednesday, the sky got clear and the conditions turned hot and humid. Later, in the evening, a cool breeze turned the weather pleasant again.
“It is the transition period between monsoon and winter as the withdrawal of monsoon is taking place. City will feel the inception of winters from the first week of November but it will set by the second week of November, close to Diwali,” Sarwate said.
He also added that chances of rains in Indore region are negligible now.
The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at …. degrees Celsius which was 32 degrees Celsius stuck at the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius which was six degrees Celsius above the normal. As much as 42 mm rainfall has been recorded in October so far, while the seasonal total has reached 1246.3 mm (49 inches).
Climatic features of October
1 The highest maximum temperature 37.8 degrees celsius on October 6, 1899 and October 2, 2000.
2 The lowest minimum temperature 6.2 degrees Celsius on October 22, 1999.
3 The highest monthly rainfall 230.3 mms in 1985.
4 The heaviest fall in the 24 hours was 157.4 mms on October 9, 1985.
