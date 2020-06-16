Indore: Monsoon officially in, moderate to  heavy rains likely for couple of days  

A day after the city witnessed over half inches of rainfall, Regional Meteorological Department announced the entry of monsoon in Indore on Monday. Department also forecasted moderate to heavy rains in city for the next couple of days as the monsoon will set in the city with its first spell.

“The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Narsinghpur, Umaria and Balia. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of East Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours,” met officials said.

Earlier, the expected date of arrival of monsoon in Indore was June 18 but it arrived three days before the expected date. If going through the average date i.e. June 13, it arrived with two days delay.

“This year, monsoon has arrived before the date of arrival during the last five years. The last time it arrived before June 15 was in 2015 when its inception had taken place on June 14,” the weatherman said.

Meanwhile, citizens had to bear the itchy weather throughout the day due to increasing humidity.

Maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 34.4 degrees Celsius which were two degrees Celsius below the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below the normal.

Inception of monsoon in last 10 years

Year Date

2019 25

2018 24

2017 26

2016 21

2015 14

2014 10

2013 10

2012 03

2011 22

2010 17