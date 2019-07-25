Indore: Monsoon causes asthma attacks

Indore: Number of patients suffering from asthma and other allergic disorders would witness marked increase in coming days as pollen increases during rainy season.

Experts believe that those smoking or having lung disorder face more trouble due to temperature fluctuation and are prone to asthma and other respiratory disorders.

“Number of pollen increases during monsoon which triggers asthma. Weather fluctuation too creates conducive atmosphere for viruses, which are responsible for respiratory problems including H1N1,” says pulmonologist Dr Milind Baldi.

He said number of patients suffering from asthma recorded at least by 20 percent in last five years. There are many reasons for rise in patients including active smoking, second hand or passive smoking, pollution, dust mites, pollens and animal furs.

“Monsoon is the season of gusty winds, humidity, rains and sometimes cool atmosphere. Temperature fluctuates frequently during this season and pollen pollution also increased due to the same which triggers pulmonary disorders,” he added.

Talking about statistics, he said 300 million people are suffering from the disease worldwide and the number is about 18 million in India. “There is no official registration for asthma patients in our country. In Indore, two lakh people suffer from the disease including 3% adults and 15% children,” he added.