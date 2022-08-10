e-Paper Get App

Indore: Monsoon affecting Metro Rail work

Dilip Buildcon has put the third segment launcher in place to speed up work between MR 10 to Robot Square.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
File photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The monsoon is affecting the work of Metro Rail as all electrical work is avoided during rainfall for fear of electrocution.

Officials from the Metro department said looking at the safety of the workers they stop all electrical work when there is rainfall, and resume it only when the showers end.


Third segment launcher

Dilip Buildcon has put the third segment launcher in place to speed up work between MR 10 to Robot Square. The stretch between Gandhi Nagar to MR 10 is under Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

