Indore: Money Lender Booked For Abetment After Beauty Parlour Owner’s Suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A money lender was booked by Mhow police on Friday for abetting the suicide of the owner of a beauty parlour on Friday night. The incident occurred on July 8 when the woman consumed some poisonous substance at her parlour in the presence of the accused after he threatened to abduct her.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Jyoti (40), wife of Deepak, a resident of Rasulpur village. She owned a beauty parlour at Kodriya in Mhow. During investigation, it came to light that Jyoti had borrowed Rs 2 lakh from Suresh Nagrani for purchasing items for her parlour. The accused demanded 10% interest on the amount. The deceased had paid him Rs 1,23,400 but the accused demanded Rs 2.5 lakh including interest.

The accused came to her parlour and threatened her that he would abduct her. He was pressuring her and mentally harassing her for money. After being fed up with the threats, she consumed poison in front of the accused. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of BNS and MP Protection of Debtors Act.

MBA student hangs self

A 23-year-old MBA student committed suicide by hanging himself at his place under Bhanwarkuan police station area on Friday. The reason behind the extreme step could not be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vinod Agalche.

He was originally from Barwani and was residing in the city for his studies. He was pursuing MBA from a private college. The incident came to light when Vinod's friend visited his room on Friday evening. He knocked his door several times but received no response. He broke the door with the help of neighbours and found Vinod hanging.

The police began a probe into the case and conducted post-mortem of the deceased. In another incident, a youth committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance under MIG police station limit late on Friday night. The exact reason behind the drastic step is not known. The deceased was identified as Rahul Dongre, a resident of Krishna Bagh Colony.