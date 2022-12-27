Indore: Modular OT, ICU to be developed at IIHNO, Rau

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To provide cancer patients with surgical, radiation, and all other treatment under one roof, a modular operation theatre and ICU wards will be developed at the Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology, the flagship project of the Indore Cancer Foundation.

The project has the support of the Laxmi Chandrakant Shah Simplex Foundation, which is donating Rs 1.5 crore to the institute to enhance the facilities.

According to the founder of Indore Cancer Foundation Dr Digpal Dharkar, their trustees have given the in-principle nod for accepting the donation by the Laxmi Chandrakant Shah Simplex Foundation.

“We will develop a state-of-the-art modular OT with prep prefabricated construction. The advanced OT would help reduce the chances of infection while the intensive care unit will help provide better treatment facilities to the needy patients,” Dr Dharkar said. The donors will also bear manpower and maintenance cost for one year.