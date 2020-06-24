Indore: Moderate to heavy rains likely in next two days

Indore: Intermittent rains coupled with a cool breeze pulled down the maximum temperature by six degrees Celsius below the normal temperature on Wednesday. Officials of regional meteorological department said that weather conditions will remain the same for the next couple of days and the city will witness moderate to heavy rains.

The residents woke up to cloudy weather on Wednesday morning. Light rain occurred intermittently throughout the day providing relief for the denizens from the increasing humidity and itchy weather.

“Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Kutch and Gujarat Region and Madhya Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to become less marked after 24 hours. As the monsoon trough has been shifting towards other parts of the country, monsoon activities will take a break in the state after a couple of days,” a department official said.