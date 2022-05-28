Indore: Model code comes into force in rural areas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



With the announcement of three-tier panchayat polls in the district, the model code of conduct has come into force in rural areas. Collector and district election officer Manish Singh has appealed to all the concerned parties to strictly follow the provisions of the model code of conduct. The provisions of the model

code of conduct are applicable to candidates, political parties, government departments, panchayats and their employees.



Although the elections to the three-tier panchayats are held on a non-party basis, the provisions of the model code will be applicable to political parties also.



Collector Singh reviewed the ongoing preparations for the panchayat polls in a meeting held at the collector's office on Friday. He directed that strict compliance with the Defacement of Property Act should be ensured from Friday. Promotional materials on government premises and buildings should be removed immediately. He directed that all such arrangements should be ensured so that the elections are completely

free, fair, peaceful and transparent in the district. He directed the officers to physically verify the polling stations.The collector directed that convenient clusters should be made for getting nomination papers, and to put trained personnel there. He asked officials to keep an eye on the law and order situation by constantly visiting their respective areas along with the police. The collector directed that elections kits should be prepared properly, and there should be adequate number of ballot boxes. He also said that arrangements should be made for printing of ballot papers from now on.

Additional collector Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar, chief executive officer of Zila panchayat Vandana Sharma and other officials related to the election were present in the meeting.





