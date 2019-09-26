Indore: Mock inspections at DAVV from next month

Indore: Eying higher rating from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is going to start mock inspections at its teaching departments from first week of October.

“Initially, a team of senior professors will conduct mock inspections at varsity’s teaching departments to review their preparations for NAAC. And later on, external experts will be invited to the university for mock inspections,” said Akhilesh Singh, coordinator for NAAC at DAVV.

He stated that the external experts will conduct mock inspections at the teaching departments from last week of October. The peer team of NAAC is likely to visit DAVV for assessing its standards in mid-November.

In 2014, DAVV with 3.09 score on scale of 4 had secured Grade A accreditation, which was the highest accreditation at that time.

In 2015, the NAAC changed the grading. Currently, the highest grade is A++ which is awarded to institutions scoring between 3.51 and 4. Institutions scoring between 3.26 and 3.50 are awarded Grade A+ and those scoring between 3.01 and 3.25 are awarded Grade A. Institutions scoring lower than 3 are awarded lower grades.

The NAAC is a statutory body, which assesses standards of institutions of higher learning and accordingly accredits them on seven different factors - curricular aspects; teaching-learning and evaluation; research, consultancy and extension; infrastructure and learning resources; student support and progression; governance, leadership and management and innovations and best practices.

For NAAC, these seven factors represent the core functions and activities of an institution and broadly focus on the issues, which have a direct impact on teaching learning, research, community development and holistic development of students. It has given weightage to each criterion. The total weight is 1,000 points.