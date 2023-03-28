Indore: Mock drill to check health preparedness on April 10-11

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rising cases of influenza and Covid-19, the government has decided to conduct another mock drill to check the preparedness of the medical facilities on April 10-11.

In the joint advisory issued by the Union health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), both public and private health facilities in all districts are likely to take part in the exercise to assess the availability of medicines, hospital beds, medical equipment, and medical oxygen.

A detailed guideline has been shared with the states, and the district administration and health department are waiting for the same to be passed on to them.

The focus would be on various parameters including geographical availability of health facilities - covering all districts; bed capacities including isolation beds, oxygen-supported isolation beds, ICU beds and ventilator-supported beds, optimal availability of human resources including doctors, nurses, paramedics, AYUSH doctors, and other frontline workers including ASHAs, anganwadi workers, availability of advanced and basic life support (ALS/BLS) ambulances, and availability of other ambulances (under PPP mode or with NGOs) during the exercise.

Officials will also ensure the availability of functional ambulance call centres, testing capacities, availability of RT-PCR and RAT kits, availability of essential drugs, ventilators, BIPAP, SPO₂ systems, PPE kits, N-95 masks, concentrators, oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, liquid medical oxygen storage tanks, and others.

“We conducted a mock drill a couple of months ago and will conduct another drill as per the directions of the government. We have oxygen plants, PSA units, and other facilities which will be checked during the drill likely to be held on April 10-11,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

One more Covid-19 case found, active cases 21

One more new case of Covid-19 was found in the city on Monday with which the total number of active cases in the city reached 21. Two patients were discharged as well. The total number of cases in the city has reached 2,12,603, so far.