Indore: Mock drill to check C-preparedness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the Covid scare in the country and the city, the district administration conducted a mock drill at all government and private hospitals across the city and operated the oxygen plants to assess the concentration level.

The officials also checked the availability of required medicines and equipment at all government hospitals and asked the officials to take necessary steps. During the mock drill, oxygen plants of many hospitals couldn’t produce the required concentration of oxygen as they remained idle for the past so many months.

Meanwhile, Collector Ilayaraja T also reached MRTB Hospital and checked the oxygen concentration produced by the plants at the hospital while taking note of medicines and equipment.

Similarly, dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit inspected the facilities at the hospitals associated with the college, including Super Speciality Hospital, MTH Hospital, Chest Ward, and the Cancer Hospital.

“We checked our facilities as a preparedness exercise to deal with any Covid-19 eventuality. Our preparedness seemed satisfactory as our oxygen plant at MRTB Hospital produced oxygen with 98 percent concentration while plants at Super Speciality Hospital and other hospitals are working well,” Dr Dixit said.

He also asked the staff to be prepared with “Plan B” and to arrange for the replacement of the equipment in case of emergency.

Chief medical and health officer, Dr BS Saitya, checked the facilities at the government PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Polyclinic, Mhow, Geeta Bhawan Hospital and others.

“We have asked all the private hospitals to send the reports of their mock drill and about the number of beds available there. We are compiling the report and will share the same with the officials soon. The hospitals where oxygen plants couldn’t be operated were directed to take immediate action and ensure that they work smoothly,” district surveillance officer, Dr Amit Malakar, said.

MRTB will be started at initial stage

Sharing the plan to deal with a Covid situation, Dr Dixit said they will start admitting patients at MRTB Hospital initially and will open other hospitals like the chest ward, cancer hospital and the Chacha Nehru Hospital.

