Indore: Mobile phone can be hacked via app, says expert

Indore: Ethical hacker from Mumbai Sachin Dedhia has said that mobile phone can be hacked through a mobile application. In this way, crucial information can be stolen from someone’s mobile phone.

Cyber expert Dedhia was delivering the key note address at the national conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India held in the city. The subject of conference was digital accounting.

Citing example of Cosmos Bank, he said the biggest and unique fraud of this decade was done by hackers of North Korea in which 12,000 transactions were done in 24 countries with clone cards in two hours.

The network of Cosmos Bank was hacked. “In just two hours, Rs 94 crore were withdrawn from ATMs in the world. Mobile phone should not be used for income tax refund. Avoid message from unsecured source or also avoid downloading the app from it. Otherwise, the app will automatically forward the entire one-time password coming to your mobile to hackers,” he said.

“Similarly, do not name your Wi-Fi after your name or office because it can hack your server by finding your identity and address. Third world war will be a war of cyber and data,” he added.

Earlier, Pankaj Shah, chairman of CA Indore branch of ICAI and secretary Samkit Bhandari welcomed Dedhia.